Jaypee Hospital
Jaypee Hospital Salaries

Jaypee Hospital's median salary is $117,908 for a Data Science Manager . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jaypee Hospital. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Science Manager
$118K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jaypee Hospital is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $117,908. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jaypee Hospital is $117,908.

