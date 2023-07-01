← Company Directory
Jaxon
    About

    Jaxon is a company that specializes in improving the accuracy of machine learning models. They do this by quickly labeling data, eliminating the time-consuming process of manual labeling. Jaxon's self-adjusting pipelines adapt to each organization's specific data and terminology. They create training sets using existing and new data from online and internal sources. Jaxon's Studio allows users to design and curate meta models and optimize training sets. With Jaxon, machine learning applications can make more accurate classifications and predictions.

    http://www.jaxon.ai
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

