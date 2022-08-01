← Company Directory
Jar House
    We are a forward-thinking, non-traditional real estate investment brokerage. Our passion is bringing properties back to life, adding value to the community and being a part of fulfilling dreams as we turn houses into homes! We purchase an average of 75+ properties each month in more than 40 counties statewide. Our unique and progressive model sees each home through the full life cycle of a property. From acquisition through closing, everything is in-house. Here at Jar House, we believe that we should all find our inner greatness and use it to achieve extraordinary things. Each person should live with purpose and a desire to accomplish what means the most to them. Don’t let others define which path you take - Choose your own road.

    jarhouse.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

