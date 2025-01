Japan Crate is a company that specializes in bringing the best and most unique Japanese candy and toys to customers. They offer two subscription crates, Japan Crate and Doki Doki Crate. Japan Crate provides a monthly selection of fun candy and snacks in three different sizes. Doki Doki Crate, on the other hand, offers a monthly supply of cute and authentic items, including plushies, keychains, figures, apparel, and more.