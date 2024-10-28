← Company Directory
Janus Henderson Investors
Janus Henderson Investors Salaries

Janus Henderson Investors's median salary is $170,850 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Janus Henderson Investors. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Janus Henderson Investors is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Janus Henderson Investors is $170,850.

