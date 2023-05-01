← Company Directory
JanOne
    About

    JanOne Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops non-opioid and non-addictive therapies to treat pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. Its lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and designs, develops, and sells cellular transceiver modules and associated wireless services.

    https://janone.com
    Website
    1983
    Year Founded
    161
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

