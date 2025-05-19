← Company Directory
Jamf
Jamf Product Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Jamf's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 250K - PLN 296K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 220KPLN 250KPLN 296KPLN 313K
Common Range
Possible Range

PLN 629K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Jamf, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Jamf in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 312,778. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jamf for the Product Manager role in Poland is PLN 220,305.

Other Resources