Jamestown is a real estate investment and management company with headquarters in Atlanta and Cologne, and offices in major cities worldwide. With a 40-year track record, the company has executed transactions in excess of $35 billion and has assets under management of $13.2 billion. Jamestown transforms spaces into innovation hubs and community centers, with iconic projects including Chelsea Market, Industry City, and Ponce City Market. The company differentiates itself through its vertically integrated platform, with in-house capabilities in Development & Construction, Architecture & Design, Retail Leasing, Creative & Marketing, and Food & Beverage curation. Jamestown also invests in real estate startups and technology funds and launched its first digital investment platform, Jamestown Invest, in 2019.