The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Jaguar Land Rover totals £47.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Jaguar Land Rover's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
Jaguar Land Rover
Prototype Manufacturing Engineer
Coventry, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£47.5K
Level
C Grade
Base
£47.5K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Jaguar Land Rover?

£124K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Jaguar Land Rover in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £64,166. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jaguar Land Rover for the Mechanical Engineer role in United Kingdom is £47,528.

