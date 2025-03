Jadu is a company that offers a mobile app for Next-Gen AR gameplay, where NFT avatars become playable characters that can interact with the real world and use virtual objects. Jadu Hoverboards & Jetpacks are highly valued game items in Web3, traded over 7000 ETH ($22M) in volume and are keys to the Mirrorverse. The company's community is based on intellectual curiosity, aesthetic discovery & communal belonging.