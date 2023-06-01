Jackpot.com is a leading online lottery company that aims to revolutionize the lottery experience through innovation and variety. It offers players the chance to bet on the world's biggest lotteries and also provides an enriched gaming experience through casino games, scratchcards, and instant win games. In the US, Jackpot.com is on a mission to change the lottery industry by bringing verified, official state lottery tickets online through its digital platform and proprietary technology, allowing customers to play anytime, anywhere via a user-friendly mobile app or desktop experience.