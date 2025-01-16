Jabra Salaries

← Company Directory
Jabra's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $150,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jabra. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Financial Analyst
$101K
Hardware Engineer
$108K
Sales
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jabra is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jabra is $113,348.

