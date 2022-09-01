← Company Directory
IWG
IWG Salaries

IWG's salary ranges from $101,461 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Portugal at the low-end to $169,845 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IWG. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Legal
$170K
Solution Architect
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IWG is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,845. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IWG is $135,653.

