iVisa.com
iVisa.com Salaries

iVisa.com's salary ranges from $3,618 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Peru at the low-end to $100,500 for a Product Manager in Brazil at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iVisa.com. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Human Resources
$3.6K
Product Manager
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iVisa.com is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iVisa.com is $52,059.

