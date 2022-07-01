← Company Directory
ITX
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about ITX that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    ITX helps our clients use technology to move, touch and inspire the world by transforming technology investments into business capabilities. We primarily serve the medium- to enterprise-level business market, focusing on strategic and operational business technology services.Founded in 1997, ITX Corp. provides full lifecycle software product development to the world's top companies that is worthy of their brands. Starting with clear and executable strategies that help companies disrupt their markets, we create technologies that are beautiful, build brand loyalty and inspire users to become brand advocates. We blend best practices and innovative tools and professionals to predictably deliver remarkable results. With every client project, we provide comprehensive support services so that our clients'​ solutions remain relevant, as well as functional. We have team members throughout the Americas, but our impact is global. ITX is headquartered at 1169 Pittsford-Victor Road in Pittsford, NY and currently have about 200 members of our team. For more information, visit http://www.itx.com.

    http://www.itx.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    450
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for ITX

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Pinterest
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources