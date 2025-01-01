ITS Logistics is a premier Third-Party Logistics company ranking #56 in North America that provides creative supply chain solutions with an asset-lite transportation division that ranks #19 in North America, a top-tier asset-based dedicated fleet, #11 intermodal and drayage division, and innovative omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services. With the highest level of service, unmatched industry experience and work ethic, and a laser focus on innovation and technology–our purpose is to improve the quality of life by delivering excellence in everything we do.