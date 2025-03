ITS ConGlobal (“ITSC”) is North America’s leading operator of intermodal, finished vehicle, and depot service terminals. With operations in over 120 locations across the US, Mexico, and Costa Rica and more than 50 years of industrial experience, ITSC serves as the industry’s go-to experts in terminal operations. ITSC’s service and product offerings anchor on complementing specialized industrial equipment operations with advanced, technology-enabled systems and processes.