Itransition
Itransition Solution Architect Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Itransition's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 294K - PLN 349K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 271KPLN 294KPLN 349KPLN 372K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Itransition?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Itransition in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 371,601. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Itransition for the Solution Architect role in Poland is PLN 271,430.

