← Company Directory
Itransition
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Itransition Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Belarus at Itransition ranges from BYN 33.4K to BYN 46.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Itransition's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

BYN 36.1K - BYN 42K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BYN 33.4KBYN 36.1KBYN 42KBYN 46.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Recruiter submissions at Itransition to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve BYN 98.1K+ (sometimes BYN 981K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Itransition?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Itransition in Belarus sits at a yearly total compensation of BYN 46,696. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Itransition for the Recruiter role in Belarus is BYN 33,354.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Itransition

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Facebook
  • Databricks
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources