← Company Directory
Itransition
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Itransition Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Poland at Itransition ranges from PLN 159K to PLN 231K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Itransition's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 181K - PLN 210K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 159KPLN 181KPLN 210KPLN 231K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Project Manager submissions at Itransition to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 119K+ (sometimes PLN 1.19M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Itransition?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Itransition in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 231,284. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Itransition for the Project Manager role in Poland is PLN 159,372.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Itransition

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Facebook
  • Databricks
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources