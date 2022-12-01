← Company Directory
Itransition
Itransition Salaries

Itransition's salary ranges from $11,940 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Belarus at the low-end to $84,838 for a Solution Architect in Poland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Itransition. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $43.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$35.8K
Human Resources
$13.1K
Project Manager
$49K
Recruiter
$11.9K
Solution Architect
$84.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Itransition is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $84,838. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Itransition is $39,750.

