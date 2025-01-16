← Company Directory
Itlize Global
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Itlize Global Salaries

Itlize Global's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $90,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Itlize Global. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $90K
Data Scientist
$80.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Itlize Global is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $90,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Itlize Global is $85,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Itlize Global

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources