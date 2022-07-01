ITHAKA's mission is to expand access to knowledge and education around the world. We started in 1995 with a simple idea: digitize the materials in university and college libraries to preserve them and make them available online to people everywhere. Today, we do that and so much more. Our 300+ staff - everyone from software developers, designers, and editors, to quantitative analysts, human resource specialists, and marketers - work to deliver four services developed to advance our mission. JSTOR and Artstor are digital platforms expanding access to knowledge by making thousands of books, journals, images, and primary sources available to millions of students and researchers in 170 countries. Portico is a global archive preserving nearly 500 terabytes of digital research content for libraries and publishers to ensure it's accessible for future generations. Ithaka S+R is a strategic consulting group providing research to help colleges, universities, and museums with challenges like enrolling more low-income students and veterans, increasing diversity in their workforce, transitioning to digital environments, improving learning outcomes and graduation rates through the use of adaptive learning technologies, and re-vamping what college means through an inclusive focus on micro-credentials.