Iterative Scopes
Iterative Scopes Salaries

Iterative Scopes's salary ranges from $71,400 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $160,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Iterative Scopes. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $146K
Product Manager
Median $160K
Product Designer
$71.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Iterative Scopes is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $160,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Iterative Scopes is $146,000.

