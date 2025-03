Iteos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. Its product pipeline includes inupadenant and EOS-448, which are in Phase 2 and Phase 1/2 clinical trials, respectively. The company aims to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity activity. It was founded in 2011 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.