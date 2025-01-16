← Company Directory
Itential
Itential Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in United States at Itential ranges from $93.2K to $132K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Itential's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$106K - $125K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$93.2K$106K$125K$132K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Itential?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Itential in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $132,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Itential for the Product Designer role in United States is $93,150.

