iTechArt Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Belarus package at iTechArt totals BYN 106K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for iTechArt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
iTechArt
React Native Developer
Minsk, HM, Belarus
Total per year
BYN 106K
Level
L3
Base
BYN 106K
Stock (/yr)
BYN 0
Bonus
BYN 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at iTechArt?

BYN 524K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

Le package salarial le mieux payé signalé pour un Software Engineer chez iTechArt in Belarus s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de BYN 153,270. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez iTechArt pour le rôle Software Engineer in Belarus est de BYN 98,250.

