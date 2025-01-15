← Company Directory
iTechArt
iTechArt Salaries

iTechArt's salary ranges from $12,895 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in Poland at the low-end to $145,725 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iTechArt. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $36K
Business Development
$146K
Data Scientist
$27.5K
Recruiter
$15.1K
Sales Engineer
$27.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$12.9K
Technical Program Manager
$89.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iTechArt is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $145,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iTechArt is $27,462.

Other Resources