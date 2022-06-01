← Company Directory
iTech AG
iTech AG Salaries

iTech AG's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in United States at the low-end to $110,810 for a Mechanical Engineer in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iTech AG. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Management Consultant
$111K
Mechanical Engineer
$111K
Product Designer
$74.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iTech AG is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $110,810. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iTech AG is $110,550.

