ITCON Services
    ITCON Services is a dynamic consulting company that provides innovative technology and management solutions to its customers. Our core philosophy is to listen to our customers, understand their requirements and develop a world-class solution that exceeds their expectations. We routinely go beyond what is considered exceptional work, redefining the standard for what quality service delivery should be.As a young, small, and aggressive company, we attract some of the best minds in the consulting business who possess an extraordinary ability to quickly adapt to and address our customers'​ changing needs. We value and respect our employees, who are unconditionally committed to the highest standards of ethical behavior, professional integrity, and the creation of quality products.At ITCON Services, we strive hard to establish and maintain long-term relationships with our customers as well as with our employees.

    http://www.ITCON-inc.com
    2008
    75
    $10M-$50M
