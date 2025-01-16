← Company Directory
ITC Limited
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ITC Limited Salaries

ITC Limited's salary ranges from $7,458 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $35,366 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ITC Limited. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Operations Manager
$10.8K
Financial Analyst
$15.7K
Marketing
$7.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$35.4K
Product Manager
$29.3K
Software Engineer
$21.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ITC Limited is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $35,366. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ITC Limited is $18,645.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ITC Limited

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • Microsoft
  • Roblox
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources