Itau
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • Greater Sao Paulo

Itau Data Engineer Salaries in Greater Sao Paulo

The median Data Engineer compensation in Greater Sao Paulo package at Itau totals R$129K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Itau's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Itau
Data Engineer
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$129K
Level
L3
Base
R$107K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$22.3K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Itau?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Itau in Greater Sao Paulo sits at a yearly total compensation of R$204,889. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Itau for the Data Engineer role in Greater Sao Paulo is R$151,363.

Other Resources