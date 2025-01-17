← Company Directory
Itau
Itau Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Brazil package at Itau totals R$203K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Itau's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Itau
Data Scientist
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
R$203K
hidden
R$134K
R$0
R$69.1K
2-4 Years
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Itau?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Itau in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$407,011. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Itau for the Data Scientist role in Brazil is R$205,794.

