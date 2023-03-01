← Company Directory
Isracard
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Isracard Salaries

Isracard's salary ranges from $25,309 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $165,301 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Isracard. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $88.9K
Administrative Assistant
$98K
Data Scientist
$79.6K
Project Manager
$83.4K
Sales
$25.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$133K
Software Engineering Manager
$165K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Isracard is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,301. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Isracard is $88,930.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Isracard

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Uber
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources