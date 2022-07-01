iSpring has been winning awards consistently for many years. The company received recognition from Brandon Hall Group for Excellence in Technology in 2010, 2013, 2016, and 2018, receiving the Gold Award in the Rapid Authoring and Content Authoring categories. In 2021, iSpring has already received several awards from G2 for support and product leadership. In 2020, the company won the eLearning Industry Best eLearning Tools recognition, as well as the Training Magazine Network Choice Award for Authoring Tools.Today, more than 60,000 customers from 155 countries use iSpring. Clients include 148 of the Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide, such as IBM, Google, Sony, Tesla, Amazon, Boeing, Dell, Nike, United Airlines, Unilever, Starbucks, Booking.com, Microsoft, and MIT, Stanford, Harvard, and Berkeley Universities.iSpring Suite: an eLearning authoring toolkit for creating courses in PowerPoint and team collaboration. iSpring Suite allows users to create interactive content for any training scenario: courses, quizzes, role-plays, and video lectures, in the familiar PowerPoint interface. Collaborate on content with your team right in a browser.iSpring Learn: a fast and extremely easy-to-use LMS for mission-critical projects. With this LMS, users can generate a variety of training results quickly: onboarding, product training, sales training, channel training, compliance training, certification, and more.For further details, visit www.ispringsolutions.com.Learning Management System, LMS, authoring, courses, SCORM, mobile learning apps, online course creation, eLearning development.Automate and control your best practice delivery with iSpring solutions for digital learning.