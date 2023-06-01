← Company Directory
iSpecimen
iSpecimen Salaries

iSpecimen's salary ranges from $71,355 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $248,750 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iSpecimen. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$71.4K
Software Engineer
$119K
Software Engineering Manager
$249K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iSpecimen is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iSpecimen is $119,400.

