iSpecimen Inc. connects life science researchers with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide through its cloud-based technology. Its proprietary online marketplace platform, iSpecimen Marketplace, enables medical researchers to access subjects, samples, and data from hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. It was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.