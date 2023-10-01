← Company Directory
Isomorphic Labs
Isomorphic Labs Salaries

Isomorphic Labs's salary ranges from $159,131 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $164,340 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Isomorphic Labs. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$159K
Human Resources
$164K
Software Engineer
$163K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Isomorphic Labs is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Isomorphic Labs is $163,310.

