Isometric Technologies
Isometric Technologies Salaries

Isometric Technologies's salary ranges from $186,830 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $201,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Isometric Technologies. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$187K
Software Engineering Manager
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Isometric Technologies is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Isometric Technologies is $193,915.

