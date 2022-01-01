← Company Directory
isolved
isolved Salaries

isolved's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $169,150 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of isolved. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $121K
Business Development
$169K
Financial Analyst
$50.3K
Solution Architect
$164K
Technical Program Manager
$84.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at isolved is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at isolved is $120,750.

