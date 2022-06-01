← Company Directory
ISN Corporation
    Information Systems and Networks Corporation- Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, ISN Corporation is a nationwide provider of specialized professional services to Federal government agencies. ISN's portfolio includes work with over 100 Federal agencies.ISN Corporation is focused on helping federal agencies run programs to ensure the highest level of quality, timeliness, and integrity and to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse. ISN’s technology-based approaches not only achieve results, but allow our clients and partners to meet their missions with full compliance. •ISN has performed work for over 135 Public Sector clients •Received numerous Quality Awards and Commendations for outstanding work •Recognized as one of the fastest growing businesses nationally •Named 43rd on the Washington Technology Fast 50 •Appraised at CMMI Level III

    http://www.isncorp.com
    2001
    1,250
    $250M-$500M
