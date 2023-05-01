← Company Directory
iSmartWays
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about iSmartWays that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    iSmartWays Technology Inc. is an IoT transportation solutions provider that specializes in cloud-based solutions, edge computing, and connected vehicle on-board and intelligent roadside devices. Their mission is to establish a Cooperative-Intelligent Transportation System (C-ITS) of connected people, vehicles, roads, and traffic infrastructure to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability of traffic management. Founded in 2014 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, they have two decades of research, patents, and deployment experience of intelligent transportation systems.

    http://ismartways.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for iSmartWays

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • Intuit
    • Apple
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources