iSmartWays Technology Inc. is an IoT transportation solutions provider that specializes in cloud-based solutions, edge computing, and connected vehicle on-board and intelligent roadside devices. Their mission is to establish a Cooperative-Intelligent Transportation System (C-ITS) of connected people, vehicles, roads, and traffic infrastructure to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability of traffic management. Founded in 2014 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, they have two decades of research, patents, and deployment experience of intelligent transportation systems.