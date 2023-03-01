← Company Directory
ISEE
ISEE Salaries

ISEE's salary ranges from $160,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $185,925 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ISEE. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $160K
Hardware Engineer
$186K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ISEE is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ISEE is $172,963.

