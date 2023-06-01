Irwin is an investor relations platform that helps businesses build and enhance relationships with investors and shareholders. It offers automation and reduced time-to-insight, making it suitable for various use cases, market caps, and industries. Irwin's full-service tool suite includes investor targeting, shareholder monitoring, CRM, email and engagement tools, and timely research, estimates, and transcripts. The company is committed to innovation and aims to reduce the number of inefficient tools used by IR teams.