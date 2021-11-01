← Company Directory
ironSource
ironSource Salaries

ironSource's salary ranges from $47,959 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Ukraine at the low-end to $201,000 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ironSource. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineering Manager
Median $158K
Business Analyst
$112K
Business Development
$201K
Data Scientist
$146K
Legal
$127K
Marketing
$48K
Product Manager
$101K
Software Engineer
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ironSource is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ironSource is $136,191.

