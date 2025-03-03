← Company Directory
Ironclad
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Ironclad Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in United States at Ironclad ranges from $97.2K to $142K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ironclad's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$112K - $127K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$97.2K$112K$127K$142K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Solution Architect submissions at Ironclad to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Ironclad, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

3 years post-termination exercise window.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Ironclad, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

3 years post-termination exercise window.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Ironclad in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $141,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ironclad for the Solution Architect role in United States is $97,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ironclad

Related Companies

  • Presidio
  • OSI
  • Genesys
  • Juniper Square
  • SAS Software
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources