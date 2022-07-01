Ironclad Technology Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that began operations in January 2008, with office locations in Virginia Beach, VA and Tampa, FL. Ironclad Technology Services provides Technology Solutions, Application Development, Digital Engineering and Analytics, and Business Consulting support to federal agencies and the defense community. Ironclad specializes in strategy and technology management services, providing thought leadership on the best application of information technology to drive business objectives. In addition, we work with our customers through implementation to ensure systems are deployed and managed to deliver intended results.Ironclad Technology Service's roots are in large scale enterprise business environments. The company was founded with the belief that the only way to make a positive contribution for our clients is to constantly recruit, retain and support the most talented Professionals. Our employees understand that client deliverables are the highest priority, while also maintaining the highest level of company loyalty. Client success is achieved by being acutely focused on employee growth, development and ultimate success. This philosophy has been rewarded with rapid expansion and very low employee turnover. In a crowded and confusing marketplace, Ironclad will help you sift through the hype to deliver measurable results.