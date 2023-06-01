← Company Directory
Irish Residential Properties
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Irish Residential Properties that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Irish Residential Properties REIT is an Irish real estate investment trust that focuses on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. It is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT and aims to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's experience and operating philosophies. It was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange in April 2014.

    iresreit.ie
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Irish Residential Properties

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • Tesla
    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources