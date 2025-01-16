← Company Directory
Irdeto
Irdeto Salaries

Irdeto's salary ranges from $27,362 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Canada at the low-end to $86,323 for a Project Manager in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Irdeto. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $60.8K
Human Resources
$27.4K
Project Manager
$86.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Irdeto is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $86,323. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Irdeto is $60,776.

