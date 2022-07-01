← Company Directory
iQuasar
    iQuasar is North Virginia headquartered company that has been in business for more than 15 years. We provide Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Staffing, Proposal Development, and IT Services to Government contracting companies. We have earned our customers’ respect and satisfaction, as evidenced by a 97% customer satisfaction rating, independently verified by Dun and Bradstreet. iQuasar LLC is also an A+ highest rating Better Business Bureau (BBB) Company.Our Services include:1) Proposal Development2) Recruitment Process Outsourcing3) Staffing services4) Website Development and Digital Marketing Services5) Information Technology ServicesIndustries we operate in:1) Government2) Construction3) Information Technology4) Telecom5) Financial Services6) HealthcareiQuasar Capabilities:1) Program/Project Management2) Application & System Development3) Cloud Services4) Help Desk Services5) Business Process Design6) Cybersecurity

    https://iquasar.com
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    210
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

